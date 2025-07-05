Inauguration of Tribhuvan Cooperative University: A New Era for Cooperative Education

In a landmark event, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, alongside Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, laid the foundation for Tribhuvan Cooperative University in Anand. This pioneering institution, touted as the world's first of its kind, aims to revolutionize India's cooperative sector by addressing existing challenges and fostering educational and policy advancements.

The establishment of the university, spread across 125 acres with an investment of ₹500 crore, is not only a tribute to the cooperative movement but also a response to the sector's pressing needs. Shah emphasized that this initiative is a testament to the government's resolve under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring economic empowerment to rural communities through cooperative endeavors.

The university will offer structured training programs, focusing on technical skills, financial management, and cooperative values. By bridging the gap in cooperative education, it aims to nurture future leaders and strengthen recruitment transparency. With its launch, the city of Anand becomes the cradle of cooperative education, reinforcing the cooperative movement's integration into national development.

