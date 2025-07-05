Echoing Green: Maharashtra's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' Drives Afforestation Success
The second phase of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' afforestation campaign concluded successfully in Bhusawal, Maharashtra. Led by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, the event saw active participation from various dignitaries and institutions. Over 2,000 saplings were planted to combat environmental challenges and enhance local biodiversity.
- Country:
- India
The notable afforestation initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' wrapped up its second phase successfully in Bhusawal, Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, marking yet another milestone in environmental conservation. Spearheaded by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, the event garnered widespread participation from key stakeholders and the community.
Among the event's dignitaries were Sanjay Savkare, Maharashtra's Minister of Textiles, alongside Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad and other prominent figures, all gathered to support this significant green endeavor. The drive aimed at ameliorating environmental issues like soil erosion and groundwater depletion, saw various local species such as Kadu Badam and Neem being planted enthusiastically by volunteers.
Raksha Nikhil Khadse stressed the cultural and ecological necessity of tree planting, quoting Saint Tukaram Maharaj to underline the shared responsibility towards our environment. Educational institutions from Bhusawal, including NSS units, played a critical role in rejuvenating the ecological fabric with their active engagement in the campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA Identifies 59 Biodiversity Projects, Eyes $450K in Green Finance
DFFE Faces Budget Cuts but Advances Climate, Biodiversity, and Job Goals
Tripura's Green Initiative: A Day of Massive Tree Planting Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'
India Leads Global Biodiversity Efforts: ZSI's Role in Advancing Animal Taxonomy
Harmony in Green: Uttar Pradesh Governor Leads Tree Planting Campaign