Echoing Green: Maharashtra's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' Drives Afforestation Success

The notable afforestation initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' wrapped up its second phase successfully in Bhusawal, Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, marking yet another milestone in environmental conservation. Spearheaded by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, the event garnered widespread participation from key stakeholders and the community.

Among the event's dignitaries were Sanjay Savkare, Maharashtra's Minister of Textiles, alongside Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad and other prominent figures, all gathered to support this significant green endeavor. The drive aimed at ameliorating environmental issues like soil erosion and groundwater depletion, saw various local species such as Kadu Badam and Neem being planted enthusiastically by volunteers.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse stressed the cultural and ecological necessity of tree planting, quoting Saint Tukaram Maharaj to underline the shared responsibility towards our environment. Educational institutions from Bhusawal, including NSS units, played a critical role in rejuvenating the ecological fabric with their active engagement in the campaign.

