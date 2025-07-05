Left Menu

Sebi's Firm Stance Against Market Manipulation

Sebi's chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized that market manipulation won't be tolerated, following an interim order against New York's Jane Street for securities manipulation. Sebi has intensified surveillance, and the disgorgement order for Rs 4,843 crore may be its largest. Transparency in corporate governance remains crucial.

In a decisive move against market manipulation, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey declared that such acts will not be condoned. This statement came after the regulator's interim order against New York-based hedge fund Jane Street for securities manipulation.

Sebi, in a notable action, barred Jane Street Group from trading and demanded a disgorgement of unlawful gains amounting to Rs 4,843 crore, potentially setting a record for the largest amount ever directed by the regulator.

Highlighting the necessity of corporate transparency, Pandey emphasized non-negotiable responsibilities for Chartered Accountants while advocating for reduced compliance that serves intended interests more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

