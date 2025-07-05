Sebi's Firm Stance Against Market Manipulation

In a decisive move against market manipulation, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey declared that such acts will not be condoned. This statement came after the regulator's interim order against New York-based hedge fund Jane Street for securities manipulation.

Sebi, in a notable action, barred Jane Street Group from trading and demanded a disgorgement of unlawful gains amounting to Rs 4,843 crore, potentially setting a record for the largest amount ever directed by the regulator.

Highlighting the necessity of corporate transparency, Pandey emphasized non-negotiable responsibilities for Chartered Accountants while advocating for reduced compliance that serves intended interests more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)