Left Menu

UN chief condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine, warns of nuclear safety risk

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, António Guterres expressed alarm over the dangerous escalation and the rising toll on civilians.

UN News | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:17 IST
UN chief condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine, warns of nuclear safety risk
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the nuclear watchdog, warned that the situation remains extremely fragile. Image Credit: Flickr

The UN Secretary-General on Saturday strongly condemned Russia’s latest wave of drone and missile attacks in Ukraine – reportedly the largest in over three years of war – warning that the strikes again jeopardised nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

 

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, António Guterres expressed alarm over the dangerous escalation and the rising toll on civilians.

He reiterated that attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure are prohibited under international law and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

“These strikes disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, once again underlining the ongoing risks to nuclear safety,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

Fragile situation

The airstrikes on Friday severed the nuclear plant’s last external power connection, forcing the ZNPP to rely on emergency diesel generators for more than three hours, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Power was eventually restored, but the incident marked the ninth time the plant has lost all off-site electricity since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the nuclear watchdog, warned that the situation remains extremely fragile.

“What was once virtually unimaginable – that a major nuclear power plant would repeatedly lose all of its external power connections – has unfortunately become a common occurrence,” he said.

Nuclear safety deterioration

Located in southern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia plant is the largest nuclear power facility in Europe. Although its six reactors have been in cold shutdown since 2024, they still require electricity to cool reactor cores and spent fuel pools to prevent overheating and potential radioactive release.

During the blackout, 18 diesel generators were activated to maintain critical cooling functions. The plant has enough diesel on site for at least ten days, with contingency plans in place to secure further supplies if needed, IAEA reported.

The ZNPP has become dramatically more vulnerable since the war began. Prior to the conflict, it had access to ten external power lines; it now relies on just one.

IAEA teams remain based at the site and continue to monitor the situation closely.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025