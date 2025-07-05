Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in MP's Sheopur; vehicles submerged, locals affected

Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday led to severe waterlogging, causing major inconvenience to residents as water entered residential areas and vehicles were submerged. Several colonies located along the Shivpuri Road were severely affected. Cars, bikes and other four-wheelers parked outside homes were submerged in floodwater.

Sheopur Municipal Corporation officials blamed the unplanned drainage system constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the situation. "The drains constructed by NHAI are not quality work. I have complained several times before the collector and engineers were instructed to perform quality work. However, they neither followed the instructions for creating a proper slope nor worked properly. Today's waterlogging is a direct consequence of that. Apart from this, we are watching every situation from early morning, and we are ready to overcome the situation," Chief Municipal Officer Radheraman Yadav told ANI.

On the other hand, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) BS Srivastava of Sheopur said measures were being taken to drain the water and inspect the affected areas. "Ahead of the rainy season, the administration had got the drains cleaned. If there is waterlogging due to road construction in this area, we have made arrangements to release the water from the area. Additionally, an inspection is being made with the CMO, and we are trying to resolve the problems of the people," Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, a resident claimed that the area was waist-deep in water, with vehicles completely submerged. "The drains constructed by NHAI blocked the natural flow of water from the colony. Due to this improper water discharge, the area is now flooded," the local added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)