Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Lakshmibai Kelkar's Legacy and Launches Van Mahotsav 2025

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commemorates Lakshmibai Kelkar on her 120th birth anniversary, highlighting her influence on women's patriotism through the Sevika Samiti. Gupta also launches Van Mahotsav 2025, a tree plantation campaign to make Delhi greener, criticizing past governments for neglecting the city's environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:07 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Lakshmibai Kelkar, celebrating her 120th birth anniversary by acknowledging her pivotal role in inspiring women's dedication to the nation. Kelkar's legacy, through her foundation of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, has motivated women across India to engage in community service with a profound sense of patriotism.

CM Gupta emphasized the significance of Kelkar's contributions, noting the pride and empowerment fostered among Indian women due to Kelkar's teachings. During the commemorative event, Gupta expressed that Kelkar's lessons continue to resonate today, urging every woman to embody these values of national service and self-esteem.

In a related move, CM Gupta inaugurated the Van Mahotsav 2025, launching the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree plantation campaign. Criticizing the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government for its environmental apathy, Gupta highlighted the imperative for every Delhi resident to partake in this initiative, aiming to transform Delhi into a greener, more sustainable city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

