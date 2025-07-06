Modern Farming: Thane's CEO Rohan Ghuge Leads the Way

Thane Zilla Parishad's CEO, Rohan Ghuge, is championing the transition to modern farming methods to ensure sustainable agricultural development. On Saturday, Ghuge joined local farmers in paddy sowing activities despite the inclement weather, underlining his commitment.

Guiding the process, he demonstrated traditional, belt, and mechanical rice cultivation techniques at Mouje Alyani and Gegaon villages. Ghuge emphasized the cost-effectiveness and benefits of each method, urging farmers to embrace modern practices for better yield and sustainability.

Moreover, he encouraged farmers to expand tur cultivation and promote farmer producer companies. Recognizing the integral role of women, Ghuge pledged support to women's self-help groups, while participating in the 'Magra Rohayo' scheme by planting bamboo and mango saplings.

