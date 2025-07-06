Left Menu

Modern Farming: Thane's CEO Rohan Ghuge Leads the Way

Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Rohan Ghuge advocates modern farming for sustainable agriculture, joining farmers in paddy sowing amid heavy rains. He demonstrated traditional and innovative rice cultivation methods, emphasizing the benefits of modern techniques. Additionally, he urged the formation of farmer producer companies to boost financial returns.

Updated: 06-07-2025 15:22 IST
Thane Zilla Parishad's CEO, Rohan Ghuge, is championing the transition to modern farming methods to ensure sustainable agricultural development. On Saturday, Ghuge joined local farmers in paddy sowing activities despite the inclement weather, underlining his commitment.

Guiding the process, he demonstrated traditional, belt, and mechanical rice cultivation techniques at Mouje Alyani and Gegaon villages. Ghuge emphasized the cost-effectiveness and benefits of each method, urging farmers to embrace modern practices for better yield and sustainability.

Moreover, he encouraged farmers to expand tur cultivation and promote farmer producer companies. Recognizing the integral role of women, Ghuge pledged support to women's self-help groups, while participating in the 'Magra Rohayo' scheme by planting bamboo and mango saplings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

