Currency Shifts Tug at Yen and Propel Aussie Dollar Amid Inflation Dynamics

The yen experienced pressure on Wednesday, hitting a two-week low after the Japanese government nominated two academics to the central bank board, suggesting an openness to higher inflation to spur growth.

The Australian dollar surged 0.7% to $0.7109 due to an inflation surprise that raised rate hike risks. Traders monitored these currency shifts while keeping an eye on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Further gains were noted for other currencies such as the New Zealand dollar, sterling, and euro, contributing to a slight decline in the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan extended its gains, nearing a three-year peak, bolstered by the potential easing of tariffs.

