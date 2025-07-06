Left Menu

Borosil's Strategic Pivot: From Europe's Decline to India's Solar Surge

Borosil Renewables has decided to wind up its German subsidiary due to a lack of market demand caused by Chinese dumping of solar panels. The company is now focusing on the booming Indian solar glass market, which is supported by strong government policies and demand for solar infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Borosil Renewables is shifting its focus to the Indian solar glass market after its German subsidiary faced challenges from declining demand and aggressive Chinese pricing tactics. The application for insolvency by GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH follows a lack of effective protective measures against dumping in the European market.

The insolvency filing marks a strategic pivot for Borosil, channeling resources toward its expanding Indian operations. With India's growing solar power capacity and favorable government policies, Borosil aims to strengthen its leadership in solar glass manufacturing and ESG-oriented clean energy technologies.

The imposition of anti-dumping duties on solar glass imports from China and Vietnam is leveling the playing field for Indian manufacturers, bolstering domestic prices and ensuring significant capacity growth. Borosil plans to increase production capacity by 60% with the installation of new furnaces, supporting the continued expansion of India's solar industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

