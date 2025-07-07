Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tactics: Tariffs, Deals, and Deadlines

The United States, under President Trump, is finalizing several trade agreements and will raise tariffs by August 1. Key trading partners, including the EU and India, are negotiating to reach deals, while Trump's strategy has caused global economic shifts, aiming to boost U.S. production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 04:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is poised to finalize multiple trade agreements shortly, with President Donald Trump announcing plans to notify countries about an increase in tariff rates by July 9. The elevated tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 1, as previously indicated by Trump and his senior officials.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick affirmed that the August 1 deadline remains intact, with President Trump actively finalizing rates and deals. Initially set at a 10% base tariff, with additional duties up to 50%, most tariffs were postponed except for the 10%, granting countries a brief extension.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that significant trade announcements might arrive imminently, highlighting progress with the European Union. Letters will also be dispatched to 100 smaller trading nations, informing them of impending tariff increases unless negotiations advance rapidly.

