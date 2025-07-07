Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Remarkable Transformation: From Lawlessness to Environmental Leader

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma lauds Uttar Pradesh's transformation under the BJP, shedding its lawless image and emerging as the 'best state.' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights an ambitious forest cover increase initiative, with plans for 37 crore saplings to be planted, enhancing the state's environmental commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:26 IST
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma has commended the remarkable improvements in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP's governance, asserting that the state has transitioned from an era of lawlessness to becoming an exemplary model state. He noted that the shift towards governance by the people marked the end of lawlessness.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath detailed the state's environmental advancements, with current forest cover at 10% and an ambitious target to raise it to 16%. He highlighted the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, aligned with PM Narendra Modi's vision, aiming to plant 37 crore saplings statewide, contributing to sustained environmental development.

Adityanath further emphasized efforts toward India's Net Zero carbon emission goals, noting a massive increase in sapling availability, now at 52 crore from various species, amid successful environmental campaigns. He confirmed the planting of 37 crore saplings on July 9 as a record-breaking effort to bolster the state's green initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

