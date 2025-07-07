Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Overcome Challenges Amid Devastation

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri reports 72 fatalities and significant damage in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, following cloudbursts and flash floods. Efforts to restore essential services are underway amidst challenges posed by road blockages, power disruptions, and water supply issues in affected areas like Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:31 IST
Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh grapples with monsoon-induced destruction as Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri highlighted the severity of the situation in Mandi, where cloudbursts and flash floods have claimed 72 lives. The Deputy CM underscored ongoing efforts by the state government to restore essential services, despite extensive damages.

According to Agnihotri, emergency measures including relief camps with food provisions and officers' deployment are in place. "All efforts are being made to ensure the safety of our citizens," he stated, emphasizing the unified response of government officials and workers rising above political lines to address the crisis.

Infrastructure challenges remain acute in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported 269 road blockages and significant disruptions in electricity and water supplies over the past 48 hours. Authorities assure that major dams are secure and hydroelectric power generation is largely unaffected amid widespread rainfall and localized service disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

