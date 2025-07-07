Empowering Tribes: JashPure's Rise and Economic Impact
Chhattisgarh's bold move to transfer the JashPure trademark aims to empower tribal women, align with the Vocal for Local campaign, and boost tourism and economic growth. The transfer supports entrepreneurship and sustainable development through value-added forest-based products crafted by tribal women, expanding JashPure's global reach.
In a significant development, the Chhattisgarh government under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has decided to transfer the trademark of JashPure, a brand of natural forest-based products crafted by tribal women in Jashpur, to the Department of Industries. This strategic move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vocal for Local initiative.
The decision is expected to bolster the brand's global presence and facilitate economic empowerment for tribal women by promoting sustainable development and creating commercial value. JashPure products, known for their natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, are crafted without artificial additives and embody the rich agricultural and forest heritage of Chhattisgarh.
Highlighting the social impact, 90% of JashPure's workforce is composed of tribal women, who are transforming traditional knowledge into viable market products. Scientist Samarth Jain is working to rebrand traditional ingredients like mahua, emphasizing their potential beyond local cuisine, positioned as 'Green Gold' in global markets, boosting economic opportunities.
