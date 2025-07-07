Tragedy Strikes Twice: Violent Clashes and Attack in Bihar

In a shocking turn of events, two children lost their lives during a violent clash between rival groups in Dumrawan village, Nalanda district, Bihar, authorities reported on Sunday. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ram Dular Prasad, informed that multiple arrests have been made, as investigations continue with police operations ongoing in the area.

DSP Nalanda Sadar Nurul Haq confirmed that the incident was reported to Deep Nagar Police Station the same evening. A further seven individuals, including Naulesh and Adesh, were detained following the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of two minors, Anu and Himanshu, due to gunfire, stated Haq, assuring that the situation in Dumrawan is now stable.

In an unrelated incident, Araria district witnessed the brutal killing of a 12-year-old boy while he was asleep on the verandah of his home. The boy's father was critically injured in the assault. The victims were attacked by unidentified gunmen in Kakorwa village, reportedly around midnight, raising concerns of a growing wave of violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)