PM Modi's 53rd Bihar Visit Amid Political and Economic Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Motihari in Bihar on July 18 as part of his ongoing engagement with the state, marking his 53rd visit. The announcement came from Bihar BJP chief Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, who affirmed the visit's significance in light of the upcoming state assembly elections.

This visit precedes the anticipated elections in Bihar, expected between October and November, though the Election Commission has yet to finalize the dates. Meanwhile, at the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, Modi addressed crucial global issues. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he condemned terrorism as a grave risk to global peace and called for reforms in international institutions, emphasizing his commitment to the Global South.

Before Modi's arrival in Bihar, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to inaugurate key rail projects valued at over Rs 17 crore. These developments underline the government's focus on infrastructure and economic development in the region. The initiatives also include the foundation stone laying for Karpoori Gram Railway Station's upgrade, indicating strategic enhancements in Bihar's rail network.

