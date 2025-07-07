Left Menu

Swift Action Prevents Disaster: Indian Naval Triumph in Arabian Sea

Following an explosion on a tanker near Oman, rapid response from Indian Coast Guard and Naval forces ensured safety for all involved. Recent operations showcase India's readiness in maritime emergencies, reinforcing its role as first responder in the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:01 IST
Swift Action Prevents Disaster: Indian Naval Triumph in Arabian Sea
Deendayal Port Authority PRO, Om Prakash Dadlani (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tanker vessel en route to Oman reported an explosion after discharging methanol at Gujarat's Deendayal Port, triggering an immediate response from local port and Coast Guard authorities, a port official confirmed Sunday. Notably, the incident occurred without subsequent fire or smoke.

According to Deendayal Port Authority's Public Relations Officer, Om Prakash Dadlani, there were 21 crew members on board the tanker, all of whom were safely evacuated. He stated, "MV Fulda departed for Oman post methanol discharge and reported an explosion without fire. The Coast Guard and port authorities were notified and quickly responded to ensure crew safety."

Previously, on June 29, the Indian Navy showcased its operational readiness in a high-risk rescue mission on the MT Yi Cheng 6 in the North Arabian Sea. Following a distress call, INS Tabar executed swift firefighting efforts, saving 14 Indian crew members and reaffirming India's commitment to maritime safety and rapid response in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

