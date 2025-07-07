Left Menu

Borosil Pivots Focus: German Subsidiary Files for Insolvency Amidst Solar Turmoil

Borosil Renewables' German subsidiary, GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH, has filed for insolvency. Market pressures and competition from low-cost Chinese solar modules led to this decision. Borosil is now focusing on the Indian solar sector, aiming for growth and development in a promising market environment.

Updated: 07-07-2025 12:24 IST
Borosil Renewables is shifting its strategic focus to the rapidly expanding Indian solar sector, as it announced that its German subsidiary, GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH, filed for insolvency under the German Insolvency Code.

The move comes after significant market deterioration in Europe, attributed to a surge of low-priced solar modules from China, which has severely impacted demand and resulted in notable closures among European solar module manufacturers.

Borosil Renewables Chairman, P Kheruka, emphasized the vast potential and favorable policies within the Indian solar market, expressing confidence in the company's future growth and excellence in this arena. The insolvency process in Germany begins on July 4, 2025, with operations transferring to a court-appointed administrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

