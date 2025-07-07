Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Puri for Sacred 'Adhara Panna' Ritual Amid Rath Yatra Celebrations

Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri for the 'Adhara Panna' ritual during the Rath Yatra. The sacred drink is offered to Lord Jagannath and his siblings on chariots, with broken pots symbolizing its exclusivity for deities. Enthusiastic devotees recount spiritual experiences accompanied by favorable weather and well-coordinated arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:38 IST
Devotees Flock to Puri for Sacred 'Adhara Panna' Ritual Amid Rath Yatra Celebrations
Devotees attending Jagannath Yatra Rituals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A vast number of devotees convened in Puri this Sunday to participate in the sacred 'Adhara Panna' ritual, an integral event in the ongoing Rath Yatra festivities. During this venerated ceremony, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra receive a special offering, a concoction of milk, sugar, and other ingredients, served in earthen pots designed to resemble the Lord's mouth.

Madhav Chandra Puja Panda detailed the process, stating, "After the daily rituals, the 'Adhara Panna' is performed with the sacred drink uniquely offered to the deities. Post-ritual, the earthen pots are deliberately shattered on the chariot to underscore their exclusive purpose." Urging calmness, he assured devotees that patience would yield a fulfilling darshan experience.

Devotees shared their moving encounters, with Pooja from Madhya Pradesh expressing admiration for Lord Jagannath's divine presence, describing the atmosphere as serene and blessings as plentiful. Others noted how the weather seemed to orchestrate itself in favor of the devotees. BJP MP Sambit Patra commented on the widespread participation, highlighting the logistical efforts led by the Chief Minister to accommodate the vast influx of visitors keen on witnessing this spiritual spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025