Devotees Flock to Puri for Sacred 'Adhara Panna' Ritual Amid Rath Yatra Celebrations

A vast number of devotees convened in Puri this Sunday to participate in the sacred 'Adhara Panna' ritual, an integral event in the ongoing Rath Yatra festivities. During this venerated ceremony, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra receive a special offering, a concoction of milk, sugar, and other ingredients, served in earthen pots designed to resemble the Lord's mouth.

Madhav Chandra Puja Panda detailed the process, stating, "After the daily rituals, the 'Adhara Panna' is performed with the sacred drink uniquely offered to the deities. Post-ritual, the earthen pots are deliberately shattered on the chariot to underscore their exclusive purpose." Urging calmness, he assured devotees that patience would yield a fulfilling darshan experience.

Devotees shared their moving encounters, with Pooja from Madhya Pradesh expressing admiration for Lord Jagannath's divine presence, describing the atmosphere as serene and blessings as plentiful. Others noted how the weather seemed to orchestrate itself in favor of the devotees. BJP MP Sambit Patra commented on the widespread participation, highlighting the logistical efforts led by the Chief Minister to accommodate the vast influx of visitors keen on witnessing this spiritual spectacle.

