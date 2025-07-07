Left Menu

Oil Market Stumbles Amid OPEC+ Output Hike and Tariff Uncertainty

Oil prices fell as OPEC+ decided to increase production more than expected in August, amid uncertainties over U.S. tariffs impacting global economic growth. Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude both saw declines. Analysts discussed the potential impacts and future expectations for oil production and demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 12:57 IST
Oil Market Stumbles Amid OPEC+ Output Hike and Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices took a hit on Monday following an unexpected move by OPEC+ to ramp up production more than anticipated in August, sparking market surprise. The increased supply has led to Brent crude futures dropping 24 cents to $68.06 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 69 cents to $66.31.

OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations, agreed to raise production by 548,000 barrels per day in August. This move marks a significant jump from prior monthly increases, reflecting heightened competition for market share despite potential revenue losses.

The oil market faces further pressure from looming U.S. tariff hikes. President Trump announced a base 10% tariff with possible reciprocal rates up to 50%, but precise details remain unclear, adding to investor concerns that economic activity could slow, affecting demand for oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025