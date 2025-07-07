Oil Market Stumbles Amid OPEC+ Output Hike and Tariff Uncertainty
Oil prices fell as OPEC+ decided to increase production more than expected in August, amid uncertainties over U.S. tariffs impacting global economic growth. Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude both saw declines. Analysts discussed the potential impacts and future expectations for oil production and demand.
Oil prices took a hit on Monday following an unexpected move by OPEC+ to ramp up production more than anticipated in August, sparking market surprise. The increased supply has led to Brent crude futures dropping 24 cents to $68.06 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 69 cents to $66.31.
OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations, agreed to raise production by 548,000 barrels per day in August. This move marks a significant jump from prior monthly increases, reflecting heightened competition for market share despite potential revenue losses.
The oil market faces further pressure from looming U.S. tariff hikes. President Trump announced a base 10% tariff with possible reciprocal rates up to 50%, but precise details remain unclear, adding to investor concerns that economic activity could slow, affecting demand for oil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
