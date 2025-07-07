Parliament Committee Probes Air India Tragedy, Focuses on Aviation Safety

In light of the recent Air India Flight AI-171 tragedy, where a Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people, Parliament's Public Accounts Committee is set to convene this Tuesday. The Civil Aviation Secretary and other officials have been summoned to address aviation safety and regulation of airline charges.

The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 that tragically hit a hostel complex, claiming the lives of nearly all on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Following this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation initiated a comprehensive investigation, with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau spearheading the effort from their New Delhi lab.

The probe is significant for India's aviation safety standards, as the black box data was retrieved and analyzed domestically. The investigation includes experts from organizations like the Indian Air Force and the US's NTSB. Meanwhile, all 260 victims have been identified and their families notified, marking crucial progress in the aftermath of the catastrophe.