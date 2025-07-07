Asston Pharmaceuticals Launches Landmark IPO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Asston Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, will open its IPO on July 09, 2025, targeting a ₹27.56 Crore issue on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO, utilizing a 100% book-building process as per SEBI guidelines, allocates shares among QIBs, non-institutional investors, and retail individuals. Funds will enhance capital expenditure, manage working capital, repay debts, and support general corporate aims.

Dr. Ashish Narayan Sakalkar, Managing Director, emphasized the IPO as a major growth step, citing plans for infrastructure investments and expanding their presence in the pharmaceutical sector. FY25 saw the company record ₹2,503.92 Lakhs in revenue, showcasing its financial resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)