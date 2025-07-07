Sebi Tightens Surveillance Amid Hedge Fund Scandal

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has sought to calm nerves following a manipulation scandal involving hedge fund Jane Street.

Speaking to media outlets after the market regulator's damning order, Pandey assured that Sebi is working to upgrade its surveillance systems to prevent such cases in the future.

Pandey confirmed that Jane Street orchestrated manipulative trades, resulting in gains exceeding Rs 4,800 crore, emphasizing that improvements in monitoring, rather than expanded regulatory powers, are the key.

(With inputs from agencies.)