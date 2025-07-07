Sebi Tightens Surveillance Amid Hedge Fund Scandal
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey addressed concerns following the market manipulations by hedge fund Jane Street, emphasizing surveillance improvements. Sebi suspended Jane Street and seized over Rs 4,843 crore in profits. Pandey assured no additional risks of similar manipulations exist, focusing on data-driven steps to safeguard retail investors.
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has sought to calm nerves following a manipulation scandal involving hedge fund Jane Street.
Speaking to media outlets after the market regulator's damning order, Pandey assured that Sebi is working to upgrade its surveillance systems to prevent such cases in the future.
Pandey confirmed that Jane Street orchestrated manipulative trades, resulting in gains exceeding Rs 4,800 crore, emphasizing that improvements in monitoring, rather than expanded regulatory powers, are the key.
