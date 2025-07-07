Sanitary Pad Initiative Sparks Controversy Amid Political Allegations

In a heated exchange, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at the Congress Party for allegedly using Rahul Gandhi's image on sanitary pads, labeling it as a disrespectful political maneuver. BJP National Council Member Sadineni Yamini Sharma described the act as a desperate bid for political mileage.

The controversy erupted following Congress's announcement of a sanitary pad distribution program in Bihar, featuring images of opposition figures Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the packaging. While BJP demands an apology, Congress defends the initiative as a necessary step to address menstrual health concerns in the region.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, supported the move, citing its potential positive impact. Alka Lamba of the All India Mahila Congress emphasized the initiative aims to combat the use of cloth among Bihar women due to economic hardships. Political debates continue as both sides present their viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)