Telangana's Green Revolution: Empowering Women and Nature

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious ecological plan on Monday to plant 18 crore saplings under the initiative 'Vana Mahotsavam 2025'. Speaking at PJT Agricultural University, Reddy emphasized the importance of nurturing nature, invoking PM Modi's campaign of planting a sapling in a loved one's name.

In addition to environmental goals, Reddy reiterated his government's commitment to women's empowerment, promising 60 party tickets for women in upcoming elections. He detailed various initiatives aimed at uplifting women, including solar plant projects, loans, and educational schemes.

Reddy's vision extends to making one crore women millionaires by expanding self-help groups to urban areas. The government is also enhancing women's opportunities through initiatives such as free bus travel and leasing buses to female entrepreneurs, driving substantial societal change.