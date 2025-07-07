Left Menu

Telangana's Green Revolution: Empowering Women and Nature

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy outlines Telangana's ambitious 'Vana Mahotsavam 2025' plan to plant 18 crore saplings. Alongside, he unveils a vision for women's empowerment through initiatives like increased political representation, entrepreneurial opportunities, and educational schemes. The dual focus is on ecological conservation and women's advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:14 IST
Telangana's Green Revolution: Empowering Women and Nature
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious ecological plan on Monday to plant 18 crore saplings under the initiative 'Vana Mahotsavam 2025'. Speaking at PJT Agricultural University, Reddy emphasized the importance of nurturing nature, invoking PM Modi's campaign of planting a sapling in a loved one's name.

In addition to environmental goals, Reddy reiterated his government's commitment to women's empowerment, promising 60 party tickets for women in upcoming elections. He detailed various initiatives aimed at uplifting women, including solar plant projects, loans, and educational schemes.

Reddy's vision extends to making one crore women millionaires by expanding self-help groups to urban areas. The government is also enhancing women's opportunities through initiatives such as free bus travel and leasing buses to female entrepreneurs, driving substantial societal change.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025