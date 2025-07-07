Chaos Erupts as Kenyan Police Fire on Protesters

On Monday, chaos ensued in Nairobi when police opened fire on a crowd of protesters, according to a Reuters reporter on the scene. The situation quickly deteriorated, leaving one man incapacitated on the road with a visibly bloodied wound.

This incident is a stark reminder of the mounting tensions between law enforcement and demonstrators in the region. The violence underscores the volatile atmosphere as protesters continue to demand governmental reforms.

Authorities have been urged to exercise restraint, but with emotions running high, the potential for further conflict looms large, drawing both domestic and international concern.

