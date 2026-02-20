Unrest in Sihora: Clash Over Religious Ceremonies Sparks Violence
Tension arose in Sihora, Madhya Pradesh, following a clash between Hindu and Muslim groups, leading to stone-pelting and vandalism. Police intervened with teargas, arresting 49 individuals. The disturbance was reportedly due to overlapping religious activities, with both communities voicing different grievances.
Tension escalated in Sihora town, Madhya Pradesh, after a violent clash between Hindu and Muslim groups culminated in stone-pelting and vandalism. Speaking on Friday, police officials confirmed that 49 people were arrested, and others involved in the unrest are being tracked down.
The violence, which broke out near Azad Chowk around 10 PM Thursday, occurred close to a Durga temple and a mosque. While the situation is reportedly under control, a heavy police presence continues, and local shops remained closed the following day.
Conflicting reports from the two communities blamed simultaneous religious activities for the unrest. Authorities are investigating viral social media footage and maintaining law and order through community communication. Several protests and demands for strict action have arisen in response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
