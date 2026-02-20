Left Menu

Youth Congress Protests AI Summit with Shirtless Demonstration

The Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, opposing the India-US trade deal and raising concerns about national interests. The peaceful demonstration highlighted issues like unemployment and farmer rights while criticizing PM Modi's alleged compromises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:35 IST
Youth Congress Protests AI Summit with Shirtless Demonstration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) drew attention on Friday with a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, challenging policies they claim compromise national interests. The protest aimed at expressing dissent against the India-US trade deal and perceived compromises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib emphasized that peaceful protests are a democratic right, particularly when youth voices are at stake. Holding T-shirts with slogans criticizing the government and international trade agreements, about ten IYC workers highlighted issues like unemployment and farmer rights.

The summit, inaugurated by PM Modi, saw participants including global AI leaders and state heads. Chib asserted that such agreements benefit foreign interests over local needs, urging that it is essential to protest when national interests are perceived to be compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

