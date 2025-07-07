India's Maritime Future: Transforming the Northeast

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, declared on Monday significant government initiatives to bolster India's waterways and maritime sector. With an allocation of ₹5,000 crores, the Union Government enacts strategic efforts for regional development, stated the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Over the last 11 years, the Ministry's strides have revolutionized India's maritime industry, marking record enhancements in cargo handling, capacity expansion, and coastal shipping. Major ports nearly doubled capacity, while cruise tourism surged, with plans underway to train 50,000 Northeastern youth for maritime careers.

Legislative changes, digital innovations, and green shipping projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transport Project aim to boost connectivity and trade. India has nine ports in the World Bank's top 100, spotlighting global competitiveness. These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to positioning India as a global maritime leader.

Sonowal emphasized the objective of equipping 50,000 regional youth with maritime skills, ensuring employment. The Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati, with a projected Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh, will facilitate this transformation, fueled by a ₹200 crore investment.

Key projects in the Northeast, accumulating to ₹1,000 crore, include new cargo terminals, dredging, roadways, heritage restoration, and tourism jetties, fostering local connectivity and economic growth.

Feasibility studies indicate growth opportunities in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh, expanding infrastructure and water-based tourism. Implementing the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route strengthens regional connectivity, embodying the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

The Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project underscores strategic Indo-Myanmar collaboration, enhancing regional trade. Sonowal highlighted these diverse efforts to unlock the economic potential of Northeast India's waterways in alignment with PM Modi's inclusive development agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)