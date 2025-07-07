Left Menu

India Eyes Rapid Expansion in Maize Sector with Strategic Initiatives

The 11th India Maize Summit highlighted India's strategic plans to boost maize production, aiming for a target of 86 million tonnes by 2047. Emphasizing farmer support and technology, the event outlined initiatives for increased maize productivity, focusing on ethanol production and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:52 IST
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare & Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/@ChouhanShivraj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 11th edition of the India Maize Summit, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the government's dedication to farmer-centric policies, unveiling a comprehensive strategy to enhance maize production in India.

Chouhan outlined plans to intensify research and farmer education while urging improved agricultural practices. India's current maize yield of 42.3 million tonnes is projected to reach 86 million tonnes by 2047, despite lagging global standards. Initiatives like 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' have mobilized resources, bridging gaps between lab research and field applications.

Uttar Pradesh's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi shared successful expansion efforts under the state's maize development program. The initiative has increased cultivation to over 5,40,000 hectares. Other stakeholders urged for a strategic push in technology, digital agriculture, and collaboration to create a climate-smart maize economy, aiming for improved ethanol production goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

