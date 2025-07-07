Himachal Pradesh CM Pushes for Technological Advancements in Forest Corporation

In a strategic move to modernize the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation (HPSFDC), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the 215th Board of Directors meeting on Monday, outlining directives to incorporate state-of-the-art technology into its operations. A key initiative is the installation of CCTV in all timber go-downs for enhanced monitoring.

The Chief Minister has also proposed the establishment of a bamboo processing factory in the Gagret area of Una. This facility aims to offer fair pricing to farmers across Una, Kangra, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts. Additionally, the integration of National Transit Passes into HPSFDC operations is being explored to streamline processes and benefit the populace.

Financially, HPSFDC recorded sales of Rs. 289.91 crore from timber and other products in 2024-25, netting a profit of Rs. 14.93 crore. These figures mark a significant increase from the previous year, where sales were Rs. 267 crore with a net profit of Rs. 7.88 crore. Furthermore, the corporation earned Rs. 41.30 crore in royalties from silviculture felling.

Amidst these developments, CM Sukhu, at a separate meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, expressed concerns about rising climate change impacts, highlighting an increase in cloud burst incidents. He emphasized the urgent need for addressing these challenges and has escalated the issue to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.