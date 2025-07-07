Left Menu

Gurugram's Power Supply Set for Major Boost: 9,000 MW by 2035

A state-owned power distribution company and electricity transmission entity are collaborating to increase Gurugram's power supply capacity to 9,000 MW. The focus is on enhancing the transmission and distribution systems of HVPN and DHBVN. Plans are in place to bolster their infrastructure by the 2034-35 financial year.

In a recent meeting, a state-owned power distribution company and an electricity transmission entity unveiled plans to elevate Gurugram's power supply capacity to 9,000 megawatts by 2034-35.

The entities emphasized the need to strengthen the transmission system of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam and the distribution framework of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

With current capacity at 6,000 MW, the initiative aims to accommodate rising energy demands by upgrading existing substations and constructing new ones in identified sectors.

