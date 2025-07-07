Gurugram's Power Supply Set for Major Boost: 9,000 MW by 2035

In a recent meeting, a state-owned power distribution company and an electricity transmission entity unveiled plans to elevate Gurugram's power supply capacity to 9,000 megawatts by 2034-35.

The entities emphasized the need to strengthen the transmission system of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam and the distribution framework of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

With current capacity at 6,000 MW, the initiative aims to accommodate rising energy demands by upgrading existing substations and constructing new ones in identified sectors.

