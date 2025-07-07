Gurugram's Power Supply Set for Major Boost: 9,000 MW by 2035
A state-owned power distribution company and electricity transmission entity are collaborating to increase Gurugram's power supply capacity to 9,000 MW. The focus is on enhancing the transmission and distribution systems of HVPN and DHBVN. Plans are in place to bolster their infrastructure by the 2034-35 financial year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent meeting, a state-owned power distribution company and an electricity transmission entity unveiled plans to elevate Gurugram's power supply capacity to 9,000 megawatts by 2034-35.
The entities emphasized the need to strengthen the transmission system of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam and the distribution framework of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.
With current capacity at 6,000 MW, the initiative aims to accommodate rising energy demands by upgrading existing substations and constructing new ones in identified sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- power supply
- MW
- HVPN
- DHBVN
- transmission
- distribution
- substation
- infrastructure
- 2035
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Deadly Incident at Aid Distribution in Gaza
Botswana Becomes First African Nation to Earn WHO Gold Tier in Ending HIV Transmission
Political Wrangle over Jagannath Prasad Distribution in West Bengal
India's Monsoon Rainfall Boosts Kharif Crop Prospects Amid Uneven Distribution
RBI Urges Swift Rate Cuts for Effective Policy Transmission