Haridwar's Breakthrough in Ganga Purity: Advancing with Innovative STPs

In a remarkable stride towards environmental preservation, Haridwar, one of India's holiest cities, is advancing its efforts to maintain the sanctity of the Ganga river. Under the Namami Gange Mission, Haridwar has introduced state-of-the-art sewage treatment infrastructure to enhance its water purity initiative significantly.

The city now boasts two premier Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a collective capacity of processing 82 million litres per day (MLD). These facilities include a pioneering 68 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur and a 14 MLD STP at Sarai, elevating Haridwar's total treatment capacity to 145 MLD.

Jagjeetpur's STP, distinguished for its SBR technology and hybrid annuity model, is a beacon for national projects, employing 50% women, reflecting gender inclusivity. The Sarai STP enhances local agriculture by providing treated water for irrigation, underscoring the mission's commitment to sustainability.

