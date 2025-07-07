Left Menu

Haridwar's Breakthrough in Ganga Purity: Advancing with Innovative STPs

Haridwar, a sacred city in India, is enhancing the purity of the Ganga river through advanced sewage treatment plants under the Namami Gange Mission. The initiative includes the establishment of two cutting-edge STPs, significantly boosting the city’s sewage treatment capacity while promoting environmental sustainability and gender inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 22:08 IST
Haridwar's Breakthrough in Ganga Purity: Advancing with Innovative STPs
STP-Haridwar-Ganga. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable stride towards environmental preservation, Haridwar, one of India's holiest cities, is advancing its efforts to maintain the sanctity of the Ganga river. Under the Namami Gange Mission, Haridwar has introduced state-of-the-art sewage treatment infrastructure to enhance its water purity initiative significantly.

The city now boasts two premier Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a collective capacity of processing 82 million litres per day (MLD). These facilities include a pioneering 68 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur and a 14 MLD STP at Sarai, elevating Haridwar's total treatment capacity to 145 MLD.

Jagjeetpur's STP, distinguished for its SBR technology and hybrid annuity model, is a beacon for national projects, employing 50% women, reflecting gender inclusivity. The Sarai STP enhances local agriculture by providing treated water for irrigation, underscoring the mission's commitment to sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025