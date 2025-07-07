Haridwar's Breakthrough in Ganga Purity: Advancing with Innovative STPs
Haridwar, a sacred city in India, is enhancing the purity of the Ganga river through advanced sewage treatment plants under the Namami Gange Mission. The initiative includes the establishment of two cutting-edge STPs, significantly boosting the city’s sewage treatment capacity while promoting environmental sustainability and gender inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable stride towards environmental preservation, Haridwar, one of India's holiest cities, is advancing its efforts to maintain the sanctity of the Ganga river. Under the Namami Gange Mission, Haridwar has introduced state-of-the-art sewage treatment infrastructure to enhance its water purity initiative significantly.
The city now boasts two premier Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a collective capacity of processing 82 million litres per day (MLD). These facilities include a pioneering 68 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur and a 14 MLD STP at Sarai, elevating Haridwar's total treatment capacity to 145 MLD.
Jagjeetpur's STP, distinguished for its SBR technology and hybrid annuity model, is a beacon for national projects, employing 50% women, reflecting gender inclusivity. The Sarai STP enhances local agriculture by providing treated water for irrigation, underscoring the mission's commitment to sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India Crisis: Audit Postponed Amid Middle East Tensions
Tragic Accident in Mughalsarai: Man Killed by Tractor-Trolley
China Evergrande Faces Delay: NEV Circular Postponed
Transnet Corruption Case Against Former Executives Postponed for Probes
Green Dreams Dashed: LEAG Postpones Europe's Largest Energy Hub Project