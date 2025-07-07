Left Menu

Courtroom Clash: ED vs Congress in AJL Loan Row

The Rouse Avenue court heard arguments regarding a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and Young Indian. The case involves allegations of a Rs 90 crore loan from AICC to AJL, deemed a misuse of party funds. The court scheduled further hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:19 IST
Courtroom Clash: ED vs Congress in AJL Loan Row
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court was the scene of high-profile arguments on Monday, as legal representatives for Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and the entity Young Indian squared off against the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED has filed a charge sheet alleging misuse of funds in a Rs 90 crore loan from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to National Herald publisher AJL.

In defense of the accused, Senior Advocate Sushil Bajaj challenged the allegations, asserting that the loan aimed to revive AJL's newspaper operations and was interest-free. He contended there were no proceeds of crime or illegal activities connected to Dubey's role, who served as a director for Young Indian.

The court, presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, adjourned the session for further arguments regarding Dotex—another firm implicated in the financial dealings. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju is set to provide rebuttal submissions. The legal battle centers on whether the transaction constitutes a breach of donor trust or misuse of political funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025