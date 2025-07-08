Gadchiroli Set to Become a Steel Hub with New Mining Authority Bill

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has successfully passed a bill designed to foster the swift and organized development of mineral-rich regions in Gadchiroli district. Known as the Gadchiroli District Mining Authority Bill, it is set to manage both major minerals and specific minor ones, superceding the previous 2025 authority.

This newly formed body, chaired by the Chief Minister with appointed ministers as co-chairperson and deputy chairperson, will comprise ex-officio members from key governmental departments, including industries, labor, and energy, among others.

The primary mission of the authority is the acceleration of mineral block development in the area. It will coordinate between mineral concession holders, promote the establishment of ultra mega steel plants, and ensure raw material supplies. This initiative aims to transform Gadchiroli into a thriving steel hub while supporting local mineral-based industries.

