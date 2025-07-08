Left Menu

Gadchiroli Set to Become a Steel Hub with New Mining Authority Bill

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has passed a bill to streamline mineral development in Gadchiroli. The new authority will oversee major and minor mineral projects, promote steel plant setup, and expedite development. The Chief Minister will chair the authority, aiming to transform the district into a major steel hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:02 IST
Gadchiroli Set to Become a Steel Hub with New Mining Authority Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has successfully passed a bill designed to foster the swift and organized development of mineral-rich regions in Gadchiroli district. Known as the Gadchiroli District Mining Authority Bill, it is set to manage both major minerals and specific minor ones, superceding the previous 2025 authority.

This newly formed body, chaired by the Chief Minister with appointed ministers as co-chairperson and deputy chairperson, will comprise ex-officio members from key governmental departments, including industries, labor, and energy, among others.

The primary mission of the authority is the acceleration of mineral block development in the area. It will coordinate between mineral concession holders, promote the establishment of ultra mega steel plants, and ensure raw material supplies. This initiative aims to transform Gadchiroli into a thriving steel hub while supporting local mineral-based industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025