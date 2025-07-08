Market Turmoil: Tariff Tensions and Tesla's Tumble

On Monday, Wall Street's primary indexes declined sharply after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, among others. This came in conjunction with Tesla's significant stock fall, following CEO Elon Musk's announcement of a new political party.

The Dow Jones fell 422.17 points to 44,406.36, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both experienced losses as news of more tariff implementations loomed. Tesla, a major drag on the S&P 500, saw its stock dive 6.8%, marking its largest one-day decline since early June.

Investor sentiment was further dampened by expectations of additional U.S. trade and tariff announcements, stoking inflation concerns. The Federal Reserve's upcoming minutes release is eagerly awaited for indications of policy outlook amidst these developments.

