Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Tariff Tensions and Tesla's Tumble

Market indexes fell sharply as Trump announced heavy tariffs on imports from several countries, causing investor concerns. Tesla faced a significant drop after CEO Musk revealed the formation of a new political party. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were particularly hard hit amid tariff uncertainties and inflation worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 02:15 IST
Market Turmoil: Tariff Tensions and Tesla's Tumble
Tesla

On Monday, Wall Street's primary indexes declined sharply after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, among others. This came in conjunction with Tesla's significant stock fall, following CEO Elon Musk's announcement of a new political party.

The Dow Jones fell 422.17 points to 44,406.36, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both experienced losses as news of more tariff implementations loomed. Tesla, a major drag on the S&P 500, saw its stock dive 6.8%, marking its largest one-day decline since early June.

Investor sentiment was further dampened by expectations of additional U.S. trade and tariff announcements, stoking inflation concerns. The Federal Reserve's upcoming minutes release is eagerly awaited for indications of policy outlook amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025