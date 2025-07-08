Left Menu

Trump's Energy Rollback and Camp Mystic Tragedy Headline News

The article covers prominent U.S. domestic news including President Trump's executive order to end renewable energy subsidies, the Camp Mystic tragedy in Texas due to flooding, Tesla's share dip amidst Musk's 'America Party,' and several legal and political developments involving Trump's administration.

Trump's Energy Rollback and Camp Mystic Tragedy Headline News
Trump

President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to amend the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, retracting tax incentives for wind and solar energy, citing reliability concerns and foreign dependency. Meanwhile, a catastrophic flood in Texas claimed 27 lives at Camp Mystic, revealing a century-long tradition uprooted by natural disaster.

Tesla's shares dropped nearly 8% after Elon Musk announced plans for a new political movement, causing investors to question his dedication to the company. Trump's criticism of Musk's 'America Party' reflects increasing tensions between the tech mogul and the administration, highlighting potential conflicts related to NASA appointments.

Legal and political tensions persist with a judge blocking a law against Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, and California facing threats of legal action over its transgender sports law. These developments showcase deep divisions and escalating confrontations in areas of health and social governance.

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

