Trump's Energy Rollback and Camp Mystic Tragedy Headline News

President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to amend the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, retracting tax incentives for wind and solar energy, citing reliability concerns and foreign dependency. Meanwhile, a catastrophic flood in Texas claimed 27 lives at Camp Mystic, revealing a century-long tradition uprooted by natural disaster.

Tesla's shares dropped nearly 8% after Elon Musk announced plans for a new political movement, causing investors to question his dedication to the company. Trump's criticism of Musk's 'America Party' reflects increasing tensions between the tech mogul and the administration, highlighting potential conflicts related to NASA appointments.

Legal and political tensions persist with a judge blocking a law against Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, and California facing threats of legal action over its transgender sports law. These developments showcase deep divisions and escalating confrontations in areas of health and social governance.