WeightWatchers Reinvents Itself with New Leadership and Menopause Program

WeightWatchers announces Dr. Kim Boyd as its new chief medical officer and unveils a program to support women through menopause. This aligns with its strategy post-bankruptcy, focusing on weight-management in conjunction with obesity treatments. The company plans to leverage partnerships and provide FDA-approved medications, enhancing appeal to insurers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:39 IST
WeightWatchers is set to introduce Dr. Kim Boyd as its new chief medical officer. This move comes alongside plans for a novel program designed to aid women navigating menopause, marking a significant step in the company's post-bankruptcy growth strategy.

Dr. Boyd, an experienced professional from Stanford University, emphasized the company's commitment to expanding its weight management resources to incorporate obesity treatments such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound. By offering comprehensive support, WeightWatchers aims to cater to the specific needs of those utilizing these medications.

The initiative will also address the needs of women in perimenopause and menopause, providing access to prescription treatments, including hormone replacement therapy, coupled with nutritional guidance. WeightWatchers seeks to attract health insurers through strategic partnerships and adherence to FDA-approved medication prescriptions.

