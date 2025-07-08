Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Steps In to Help Students in Need

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come to the aid of two students facing educational hurdles due to financial difficulties. During a 'Janta Darbar' session, where the public can present concerns directly, Adityanath addressed the challenges faced by Pankhuri Tripathi and Vashi, offering crucial solutions to uphold their education.

Pankhuri, who had been unable to attend school for four months due to unpaid fees, saw her pleas answered when she presented a letter to CM Adityanath. Her school fees were waived, an act met with gratitude from Pankhuri and her family. "I want to thank the Chief Minister, my Principal, Vice Principal and all the officials," she told ANI, reflecting on her return to school.

In a similar instance, a young girl named Vashi approached the CM during the public interaction to request help with school admission. Moved by her appeal, CM Adityanath directed officials to enroll her in her school of choice. Both incidents underscore the effectiveness of the 'Janta Darbar' in swiftly addressing citizens' grievances, especially for students seeking educational opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)