Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Steps In to Help Students in Need

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aids students Pankhuri and Vashi, helping them return to school by waiving fees and arranging admission during his 'Janta Darbar'. Both students expressed gratitude for the CM's intervention, marking a positive outcome from the public grievance meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Steps In to Help Students in Need
Girl returns to school after meeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Janta Darbar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come to the aid of two students facing educational hurdles due to financial difficulties. During a 'Janta Darbar' session, where the public can present concerns directly, Adityanath addressed the challenges faced by Pankhuri Tripathi and Vashi, offering crucial solutions to uphold their education.

Pankhuri, who had been unable to attend school for four months due to unpaid fees, saw her pleas answered when she presented a letter to CM Adityanath. Her school fees were waived, an act met with gratitude from Pankhuri and her family. "I want to thank the Chief Minister, my Principal, Vice Principal and all the officials," she told ANI, reflecting on her return to school.

In a similar instance, a young girl named Vashi approached the CM during the public interaction to request help with school admission. Moved by her appeal, CM Adityanath directed officials to enroll her in her school of choice. Both incidents underscore the effectiveness of the 'Janta Darbar' in swiftly addressing citizens' grievances, especially for students seeking educational opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025