Moderate Earthquake Rattles Assam's Karbi Anglong District
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Karbi Anglong on Tuesday morning at 9:22 am. The tremor's epicentre was pinpointed at a depth of 25 km. This follows a series of earthquakes in the region, with recent activity reported in the Andaman Sea.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A moderate earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook the Karbi Anglong district in Assam early Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor occurred at 9:22 am Indian Standard Time (IST), with its epicenter precisely located at 26.51°N latitude and 93.15°E longitude, at a depth of 25 kilometers.
This event comes on the heels of recent seismic activity, including a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the Andaman Sea on Monday and similar occurrences reported over the weekend.
Advertisement