Moderate Earthquake Rattles Assam's Karbi Anglong District

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Karbi Anglong on Tuesday morning at 9:22 am. The tremor's epicentre was pinpointed at a depth of 25 km. This follows a series of earthquakes in the region, with recent activity reported in the Andaman Sea.

Updated: 08-07-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:02 IST
Moderate Earthquake Rattles Assam's Karbi Anglong District
Earthquake hits Assam (Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI
A moderate earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook the Karbi Anglong district in Assam early Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 9:22 am Indian Standard Time (IST), with its epicenter precisely located at 26.51°N latitude and 93.15°E longitude, at a depth of 25 kilometers.

This event comes on the heels of recent seismic activity, including a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the Andaman Sea on Monday and similar occurrences reported over the weekend.

