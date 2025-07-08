Moderate Earthquake Rattles Assam's Karbi Anglong District

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook the Karbi Anglong district in Assam early Tuesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 9:22 am Indian Standard Time (IST), with its epicenter precisely located at 26.51°N latitude and 93.15°E longitude, at a depth of 25 kilometers.

This event comes on the heels of recent seismic activity, including a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the Andaman Sea on Monday and similar occurrences reported over the weekend.