Trading Halt in Egypt Amid Telecoms Data Center Fire
Egypt's stock exchange temporarily suspended trading after a fire at a telecoms data center in Cairo caused significant disruptions, impacting the communication efficiency of brokerage firms across the trading system.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Trading on Egypt's stock exchange came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday as the market grappled with communication disruptions following a fire at a telecoms data center in Cairo.
The incident, which occurred a day earlier, has impeded brokerage firms' ability to maintain effective communication throughout the trading network.
These unexpected challenges prompted the exchange to suspend trading, awaiting resolution of the system's inefficiencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire Erupts at Mumbai's Film City: No Casualties Reported
Caught in the Crossfire: Veteran's Family Faces Immigration Turmoil
Fire Erupts on 'Anupamaa' Set, No Injuries Reported
Fierce Wildfires Blaze Across Chios, Greece: A Battle Against Nature
Greece Dispatches Reinforcements to Combat Chios Wildfires