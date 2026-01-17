Left Menu

Egypt's Diplomatic Move: Al-Sisi's Potential Role in Gaza Board

Egypt is considering joining the "Board of Peace" for Gaza, following an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The board aims to oversee Gaza’s temporary governance amid a fragile ceasefire since October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:19 IST
Egypt's Diplomatic Move: Al-Sisi's Potential Role in Gaza Board
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a strategic move, Egypt is currently reviewing an invitation extended by U.S. President Donald Trump for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to participate in the "Board of Peace" for Gaza. The potential involvement signifies a critical diplomatic engagement for Egypt.

The proposed board is tasked with supervising the temporary governance of Gaza. This initiative comes as the region grapples with a tenuous ceasefire that has been in place since October, highlighting the fragile peace environment in the area.

Officials are weighing the diplomatic implications of Egypt's participation in the board, which could play a pivotal role in shaping the governance framework in Gaza. The Egyptian foreign minister addressed the media about this during a recent press conference, indicating ongoing deliberations at the highest levels of government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026