Egypt's Diplomatic Move: Al-Sisi's Potential Role in Gaza Board

In a strategic move, Egypt is currently reviewing an invitation extended by U.S. President Donald Trump for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to participate in the "Board of Peace" for Gaza. The potential involvement signifies a critical diplomatic engagement for Egypt.

The proposed board is tasked with supervising the temporary governance of Gaza. This initiative comes as the region grapples with a tenuous ceasefire that has been in place since October, highlighting the fragile peace environment in the area.

Officials are weighing the diplomatic implications of Egypt's participation in the board, which could play a pivotal role in shaping the governance framework in Gaza. The Egyptian foreign minister addressed the media about this during a recent press conference, indicating ongoing deliberations at the highest levels of government.

(With inputs from agencies.)