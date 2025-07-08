India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Energy Revolution
The demand for hydrogen in India is projected to grow by 3% annually, reaching 8.8 MTPA by 2032. Despite ambitious green hydrogen projects, few have reached final investment decisions. Key challenges include high hydrogen costs and open-access electricity regulations limiting renewable energy use.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
India's hydrogen demand is projected to increase by 3% each year, reaching 8.8 million tonnes annually by 2032, according to a report from the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).
Despite the announcement of green hydrogen projects exceeding 9 MTPA, many have not yet secured final investment decisions or long-term agreements, stated the report released during India Energy Storage Week.
Challenges such as elevated hydrogen costs and restrictive open-access electricity regulations remain significant hurdles in meeting renewable energy objectives and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain Halts Ambitious Renewable Energy Project with Morocco
Surge in IREDA's Loan Sanctions Fuels Renewable Energy Growth
NTPC REL Powers Up: New Milestone in Renewable Energy Supply
NTPC Renewable Energy Fully Commissions 220-MW Shajapur Solar Project
AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth