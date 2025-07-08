India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Energy Revolution

India's hydrogen demand is projected to increase by 3% each year, reaching 8.8 million tonnes annually by 2032, according to a report from the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).

Despite the announcement of green hydrogen projects exceeding 9 MTPA, many have not yet secured final investment decisions or long-term agreements, stated the report released during India Energy Storage Week.

Challenges such as elevated hydrogen costs and restrictive open-access electricity regulations remain significant hurdles in meeting renewable energy objectives and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)