India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Energy Revolution

The demand for hydrogen in India is projected to grow by 3% annually, reaching 8.8 MTPA by 2032. Despite ambitious green hydrogen projects, few have reached final investment decisions. Key challenges include high hydrogen costs and open-access electricity regulations limiting renewable energy use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:07 IST
India's hydrogen demand is projected to increase by 3% each year, reaching 8.8 million tonnes annually by 2032, according to a report from the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).

Despite the announcement of green hydrogen projects exceeding 9 MTPA, many have not yet secured final investment decisions or long-term agreements, stated the report released during India Energy Storage Week.

Challenges such as elevated hydrogen costs and restrictive open-access electricity regulations remain significant hurdles in meeting renewable energy objectives and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

