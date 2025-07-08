Tariff Turmoil: Global Market Reactions and Trade Negotiations
Global stocks showed modest gains as investors managed the impact of new U.S. tariffs. President Trump announced increased tariffs on imports from 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea. While Europe aims for a swift trade deal, market reactions are cautious amid ongoing negotiations and looming tariff deadlines.
Global stocks were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday as investors absorbed President Donald Trump's new tariff strategy. The announcement involved increased duties on imports from nations, including major Asian partners like Japan, leading to a 25% hike. As Trump's letters reached 14 countries, market reactions were relatively restrained.
European markets, represented by STOXX 600, hovered near unchanged figures, while the euro experienced a 0.4% rise. Hopes are pinned on Europe securing a trade deal by Wednesday to dodge steeper tariffs. Analysts like Daniela Hathorn express optimism for a preliminary agreement, which might forestall immediate economic impacts.
In the U.S., S&P 500 futures stabilized post-sell-off, with Goldman Sachs projecting positive returns due to potential interest rate cuts. Conversely, the trade impasse persists, with only Britain and Vietnam finalizing agreements. Trump's unpredictable policy-making is challenging global economic stability, complicating matters for central banks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
