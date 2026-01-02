Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort: Global Leaders Respond

Global leaders have expressed shock and sympathy following a catastrophic fire at a bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, which killed multiple people and injured many more during New Year celebrations. Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin described the incident as one of the country's worst tragedies, impacting countless families.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed sentiments of solidarity, offering assistance and support to those affected by the tragedy. Macron highlighted France's commitment to providing hospital care for the injured.

The European Commission and other high-profile EU figures issued statements of condolence and pledged to liaise with Swiss authorities for further assistance. Meanwhile, leaders from Ukraine, Czechia, and Slovakia extended their solidarity, underscoring the communal grief and the importance of preventing future tragedies.