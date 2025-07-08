Maharashtra Language Row Escalates as Minister Faces Backlash

In an unexpected political twist, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik found himself at odds with his own government on Tuesday as he ventured to Mira Bhayandar in a show of support for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) protest against local traders regarding a language controversy. Rather than being met with open arms, Sarnaik was labeled a 'traitor' by MNS supporters, who compelled the minister to vacate the protest site amid growing unrest.

The minister previously dared the government to arrest him, pledging to align with the protesters. Meanwhile, authorities detained several MNS activists, including Thane chief Avinash Jadhav, as they attempted to stage a march during the demonstration. This development followed a violent incident involving a food stall owner attacked for not speaking Marathi, igniting trader protests and a retaliatory MNS demonstration.

In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the government did not block the Mira Road protest but suggested an alternate route instead. The chief minister emphasized that approval had been denied only for the non-viable protest path chosen initially, while Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam assured that permission would be granted if the location were to change to avoid potential issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)