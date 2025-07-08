Maharashtra Language Row Escalates as Minister Faces Backlash
Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik faced hostility from MNS workers while supporting their protest against traders over a language dispute. The tensions, centered on a Marathi-speaking food stall incident, saw Sarnaik branded a traitor and forced to leave. Police detained several MNS members, highlighting escalating tensions in the region.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected political twist, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik found himself at odds with his own government on Tuesday as he ventured to Mira Bhayandar in a show of support for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) protest against local traders regarding a language controversy. Rather than being met with open arms, Sarnaik was labeled a 'traitor' by MNS supporters, who compelled the minister to vacate the protest site amid growing unrest.
The minister previously dared the government to arrest him, pledging to align with the protesters. Meanwhile, authorities detained several MNS activists, including Thane chief Avinash Jadhav, as they attempted to stage a march during the demonstration. This development followed a violent incident involving a food stall owner attacked for not speaking Marathi, igniting trader protests and a retaliatory MNS demonstration.
In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the government did not block the Mira Road protest but suggested an alternate route instead. The chief minister emphasized that approval had been denied only for the non-viable protest path chosen initially, while Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam assured that permission would be granted if the location were to change to avoid potential issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's New Trade Era: Formation of Traders Welfare Board
Delhi CM Launches Traders Welfare Board to Boost City's Economy
Robinhood Pioneers Crypto Revolution with U.S. Stocks for EU Traders
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Economic Policies: An 'Economic-Social Emergency' for Traders
CM Yogi Adityanath Honors Traders on Bhamashah's Birth Anniversary