Market Fluctuations: UK Stocks Hold Steady Amid Tariff Talks

London's main stock indexes saw minimal changes as investors monitored tariff updates and mixed corporate news. Precious metal and industrial metal stocks rose, while the personal goods index dropped. Individual stocks like Victrex and Burberry experienced declines. Fast fashion retailer Shein plans a Hong Kong IPO amidst sluggish major IPO activities in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's main stock indexes showed minimal variation on Tuesday as investors concentrated on the latest updates regarding international tariffs alongside a mixed array of corporate news.

Both the FTSE 100 and the mid-cap index remained largely unchanged by 1000 GMT. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump informed 14 nations, including Japan and South Korea, about impending 25% tariffs effective August 1, while also hinting at the possibility of further negotiations. Meanwhile, the UK and Vietnam have managed to strike agreements to avoid the new levies, which are distinct from existing duties on autos, steel, and aluminum.

Sectoral performance was varied, with precious metal mining stocks leading gains and rising 2.3% due to stable gold prices. Company-specific performances highlighted that Victrex shares plummeted 8.7% following a new CEO appointment and an uninspiring profit forecast. In the IPO arena, fast fashion retailer Shein has filed for a Hong Kong listing to expedite the process and put pressure on UK regulators for a London debut.

