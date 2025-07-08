Market Fluctuations: UK Stocks Hold Steady Amid Tariff Talks

London's main stock indexes showed minimal variation on Tuesday as investors concentrated on the latest updates regarding international tariffs alongside a mixed array of corporate news.

Both the FTSE 100 and the mid-cap index remained largely unchanged by 1000 GMT. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump informed 14 nations, including Japan and South Korea, about impending 25% tariffs effective August 1, while also hinting at the possibility of further negotiations. Meanwhile, the UK and Vietnam have managed to strike agreements to avoid the new levies, which are distinct from existing duties on autos, steel, and aluminum.

Sectoral performance was varied, with precious metal mining stocks leading gains and rising 2.3% due to stable gold prices. Company-specific performances highlighted that Victrex shares plummeted 8.7% following a new CEO appointment and an uninspiring profit forecast. In the IPO arena, fast fashion retailer Shein has filed for a Hong Kong listing to expedite the process and put pressure on UK regulators for a London debut.