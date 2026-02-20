Green Light for IPOs: Four Companies Get Sebi Nod

In a significant move, four companies, including Integris Medtech and Appl Containers, have received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) approval to launch initial public offerings (IPOs). This clearance enables them to move forward with raising funds in the capital market, as indicated by the latest data from the markets regulator.

Integris Medtech, backed by private equity firm Everstone Capital, plans an IPO to float new equity shares worth Rs 925 crore. Additionally, promoters will offer 2.16 crore equity shares for sale. This endeavor aims for a company valuation between Rs 11,000 crore and Rs 13,000 crore. Proceeds will address debt obligations and support general corporate functions.

Other companies like Appl Containers, Alpine Texworld, and Anjali Labtech have laid out their unique strategies for fund utilization from the IPOs. Appl Containers will allocate funds to working capital and debt repayment, while Alpine Texworld focuses on expanding manufacturing capabilities. These companies are gearing up to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).