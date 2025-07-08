Rise in Hoax Bomb Threats Sparks Concern Across India

In a heightened atmosphere of vigilance, Hyderabad City's Civil Court faced a bomb scare on Tuesday following an emailed threat received in the early hours. A police official disclosed that while the threat was issued at 3:15 am, it only came to the attention of the authorities at 11 am, prompting immediate emergency protocols. Despite comprehensive searches by the bomb squad, no suspicious devices were found, though investigations continue.

Similarly, Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal received an alarming bomb threat email on Sunday, which was later dismissed as a hoax. This incident mirrors a bomb scare at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 26, where a threat note discovered on a plane led to an emergency response, ultimately proving to be another false alarm.

Moreover, the Gauhati High Court in Assam experienced a similar ordeal on April 22. A senior police officer in Guwahati reported the threat, which turned out to be baseless. Earlier threats on April 10 targeted Delhi's iconic Red Fort and Jama Masjid but were also debunked as hoaxes after swift action by the authorities.

In a disturbing trend, schools in Delhi and Noida were targeted via bomb threats on February 7. The police responded decisively, identifying and arresting a juvenile behind these email threats. Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemned these actions, labelling them as attempts by 'depraved minds' to destabilize social harmony and stressing the need to counteract such divisive elements vigilantly.