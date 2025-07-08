In a significant development, three individuals were convicted on Tuesday for their roles in an arson attack targeting Ukraine-linked businesses in London. British officials have implicated Russia's Wagner mercenary group, pointing to continued hostile activities by Moscow on British soil.

The incident, which occurred last year at an industrial estate in east London, involved setting fire to two business units. One of these businesses was responsible for delivering packages, including vital satellite equipment from Elon Musk's Starlink, to Ukraine.

This conviction sheds light on the persistent pattern of disruptive activities allegedly linked to Russia's interest in undermining global operations through forceful means.

(With inputs from agencies.)