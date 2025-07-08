Left Menu

Guilty Verdict in Arson Attack on Ukraine-Linked Businesses

Three men have been found guilty of an arson attack on Ukrainian-linked businesses in London. The attack was reportedly orchestrated by Russia's Wagner mercenary group, indicating ongoing malign activities by Moscow in the UK. The blaze targeted companies, including one that shipped Starlink's satellite equipment to Ukraine.

Updated: 08-07-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:35 IST
Guilty Verdict in Arson Attack on Ukraine-Linked Businesses
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant development, three individuals were convicted on Tuesday for their roles in an arson attack targeting Ukraine-linked businesses in London. British officials have implicated Russia's Wagner mercenary group, pointing to continued hostile activities by Moscow on British soil.

The incident, which occurred last year at an industrial estate in east London, involved setting fire to two business units. One of these businesses was responsible for delivering packages, including vital satellite equipment from Elon Musk's Starlink, to Ukraine.

This conviction sheds light on the persistent pattern of disruptive activities allegedly linked to Russia's interest in undermining global operations through forceful means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

