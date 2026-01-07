Left Menu

Berlin Power Restored: Aftermath of Suspected Arson Attack

Electricity has been restored in southwestern Berlin after a suspected arson attack caused the longest blackout since WWII, affecting tens of thousands. Leftist group Volcano has claimed responsibility. The disruption has spurred calls for increased infrastructure investment amid rising threats from left-wing groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:47 IST
Berlin Power Restored: Aftermath of Suspected Arson Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Electricity was restored in southwestern Berlin on Wednesday following a suspected arson attack by leftist activists at a power station, causing the capital's longest blackout since World War Two. Tens of thousands were affected, as Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner noted the significance of the restoration efforts.

The restoration operation, initiated at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), was intricate and gradual, given the complexity of the damage. A blaze on Saturday damaged a cable duct over a canal, cutting power to approximately 45,000 households and more than 2,000 businesses, amidst freezing temperatures.

The Volcano activist group, known for previous attacks, claimed responsibility for this incident. With residents struggling due to disrupted mobile, heating, and transportation services, the German army was deployed to assist. The incident sparked political calls for increased infrastructure investment, amid warnings from domestic intelligence about rising left-wing militant threats.

TRENDING

1
Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

 Global
2
J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agriculture

Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agricultu...

 India
4
TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026