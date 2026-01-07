Berlin Power Restored: Aftermath of Suspected Arson Attack

Electricity was restored in southwestern Berlin on Wednesday following a suspected arson attack by leftist activists at a power station, causing the capital's longest blackout since World War Two. Tens of thousands were affected, as Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner noted the significance of the restoration efforts.

The restoration operation, initiated at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), was intricate and gradual, given the complexity of the damage. A blaze on Saturday damaged a cable duct over a canal, cutting power to approximately 45,000 households and more than 2,000 businesses, amidst freezing temperatures.

The Volcano activist group, known for previous attacks, claimed responsibility for this incident. With residents struggling due to disrupted mobile, heating, and transportation services, the German army was deployed to assist. The incident sparked political calls for increased infrastructure investment, amid warnings from domestic intelligence about rising left-wing militant threats.